Donald Trump Referred to 'Local Milk People.' The Internet Took It From There

Newly published transcripts of January phone calls between President Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia didn't just give people an opportunity to see how Trump discussed matters with international leaders at the time. One conversational snippet has given the internet a primo meme opportunity.

Published Thursday by the Washington Post , the transcripts showed that Trump had a combative conversation Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about a plan to accept hundreds of refugees from offshore detention centers near to Australia.

“I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people," Trump said, seemingly a reference to the massive U.S. dairy industry.

That milk snippet was all the internet needed to turn it into a meme full of all the dairy product-themed jokes.

Local milk people pic.twitter.com/m0JtvzKsz3 - Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 3, 2017

tfw ur a local milk person pic.twitter.com/LjV8dD8Lmr - The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) August 3, 2017

🎵

People are strange

When they’re milk people

Local milk people

They produce milk - Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) August 3, 2017

The topic of cookies, another business Trump gave airtime to during the presidential debates of 2016 popped up too.

What if the Local Milk People form an alliance with the Local Cookie People??? - Harold Itzkowitz (@HaroldItz) August 3, 2017

A band name was born.

the local milk people sounds like a bad neutral milk hotel cover band - Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 3, 2017

local milk people is my favorite jack white side project pic.twitter.com/lXFYn2TAEV - Brian Barrett (@brbarrett) August 3, 2017

*steps away from twitter for literally two seconds*



'what the hell are local milk people' - Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) August 3, 2017

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be local milk people https://t.co/b9OZlBLl2S - Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 3, 2017

Those iconic collectible milk print ads made an appearance.