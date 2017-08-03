Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
VirginiaThis Is the House Where a Mom and 2 Kids Were Held Captive for 2 Years
Mom-Kids Held Captive
michelle carterWoman Who Encouraged Boyfriend's Suicide Sentenced to 15 Months in Jail
Pictures Of The Week Photo Gallery
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TheaterAging Fairies Take the Stage in Shakespeare in the Park's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Kyle Beltran, Kristine Nielsen and Shalita Grant in The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production running at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The show runs through Aug. 13.
viral

Donald Trump Referred to 'Local Milk People.' The Internet Took It From There

Ashley Hoffman
2:38 PM ET

Newly published transcripts of January phone calls between President Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia didn't just give people an opportunity to see how Trump discussed matters with international leaders at the time. One conversational snippet has given the internet a primo meme opportunity.

Published Thursday by the Washington Post, the transcripts showed that Trump had a combative conversation Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about a plan to accept hundreds of refugees from offshore detention centers near to Australia.

“I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people," Trump said, seemingly a reference to the massive U.S. dairy industry.

That milk snippet was all the internet needed to turn it into a meme full of all the dairy product-themed jokes.

The topic of cookies, another business Trump gave airtime to during the presidential debates of 2016 popped up too.

A band name was born.

Those iconic collectible milk print ads made an appearance.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME