Newly published transcripts of January phone calls between President Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia didn't just give people an opportunity to see how Trump discussed matters with international leaders at the time. One conversational snippet has given the internet a primo meme opportunity.
Published Thursday by the Washington Post, the transcripts showed that Trump had a combative conversation Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about a plan to accept hundreds of refugees from offshore detention centers near to Australia.
“I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people," Trump said, seemingly a reference to the massive U.S. dairy industry.
That milk snippet was all the internet needed to turn it into a meme full of all the dairy product-themed jokes.
The topic of cookies, another business Trump gave airtime to during the presidential debates of 2016 popped up too.
A band name was born.
Those iconic collectible milk print ads made an appearance.