This Game of Thrones Theory Makes a Long-Lost Character's Return All the More Likely

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Daenerys Targaryen may have agreed to allow Jon Snow to mine the dragonglass under Dragonstone in the third episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, but he still needs to figure out how to forge the substance into viable weapons. Dragonglass — along with Valyrian steel — is one of two known materials capable of killing White Walkers. This means time is of the essence for the King in the North.

Luckily, there's one character who may be extremely useful in this endeavor. Despite the fact that Gendry hasn't been seen since he rowed away from Dragonstone in the season three finale, some fans believe the blacksmith will be the key to arming the living in the war against the dead.

Gendry! Got a job for you. Skilled blacksmith needed to mine dragonglass to defeat army of the dead. Can you start on Monday? @GameOfThrones - Trevor K. (@trevorck) July 31, 2017

Row, row, row your boat

Gendry down the stream!



Can't wait for Gendry to return and forge some dragonglass weapons! #GameOfThrones - Tanaya Amar (@TanayaAmar) August 2, 2017

Wanted: Westerosi blacksmith to forge weapons out of obsidian/dragonglass, send all resumes to Jon.snow@gmail.com



Gendry Baratheon: 🤔🤔🤔🤔 - Kung Fu Kenny (@_howard_mb) August 2, 2017

K last gendry theory didn't work out so new one; jon's gonna need gendry to forge the dragonglass into weapons - Reggie Herold (@reggieherold) August 1, 2017

Of course, Gendry's background helps make this theory seem more likely. When viewers first met Robert Baratheon's bastard he was working as an apprentice for Tobho Mott, one of the few armorers who knew how to rework Valyrian steel, in King's Landing. It was never revealed whether Mott taught Gendry his secrets. However, when George R.R. Martin was asked that question by a fan, he gave a noticeably evasive response.

Fan: 'Did Tohbo Mott ever teach Gendry the secrets of reworking Valyrian steel?' Martin: 'Interesting question.'

If Gendry does in fact know how to rework Valyrian steel, it stands to reason that he may know a thing or two about dragonglass as well.

Not to mention that Joe Dempsie — who plays Gendry — seemed to confirm his character was slated to return while attending Thrones ' season seven premiere . "Very fortunately, from what I've seen it's been nothing but interest and excitement and some quite witty memes," he told the LA Times of fans' reaction to the news.

We'll be keeping an eye out for you, Gendry.

"The Spoils of War," the fourth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.