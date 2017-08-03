Search
Bash Bish Falls into a green pool - a popular summer swimming hole in the Berkshires, and the tallest waterfalls in Massachusetts. lightphoto—Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Down 60-Foot Waterfall

TIME
12:44 PM ET
(MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass.) — The body of a New York man who went missing after slipping off a rock at a picturesque Massachusetts waterfall has been located, but authorities are unable to recover it.

Authorities say the body of 21-year-old Aiden Campion-Pratt was located Sunday afternoon at Bash Bish Falls in Mount Washington.

The Ghent, New York man went missing at the state park Friday evening.

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless says the body was located with an underwater camera, but rescuers "came to the reluctant decision that because of the location, retrieval would not be possible."

Bash Bish Falls is the state's highest single-drop waterfall, with water cascading through a series of gorges before dropping 60 feet into a pool. Swimming is prohibited at the site.

