Actor Zach Braff attends the premiere of "Baby Driver" at Ace Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic
Saturday Night Live

Zach Braff Is So Ready to Play This Political Character on Saturday Night Live

Raisa Bruner
12:27 PM ET

Actor Zach Braff — perhaps best known for his portrayal of the zany doctor-in-training J.D. on long-running medical sitcom Scrubs — is eyeing a new role. He's very passionate about wanting to play White House political adviser Stephen Miller for Saturday Night Live.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, Braff spoke directly to SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels about his newfound desire to parody the aide who has gone viral this week, because of his statements about immigration policy.

"Dear Lorne Michaels, I can do this. Put me in Coach [sic]," he wrote, including a photo of Miller.

"This" is most likely satirizing a Wednesday press conference in which Miller entered a heated debate with a CNN reporter, calling out a "cosmopolitan bias." Miller made an effort to distance the message of the Statue of Liberty from the iconic Emma Lazarus poem inscribed on its base, which speaks to the American immigration experience and is often considered part and parcel of the statue's symbolism. Miller dismissed the poem in his attempts to explain Trump's more limited proposed immigration policy.

Braff hosted SNL once before, back in 2007. If chosen for the gig, he would join the likes of Melissa McCarthy (Sean Spicer), Alec Baldwin (Donald Trump), and Kate McKinnon (Kellyanne Conway and Jeff Sessions) who have played members of the current administration on the comedy show.

Unfortunately, SNL is currently on summer hiatus. Its 43rd season will pick up again in the fall. But Weekend Update spinoff kicks off soon at which point Stephen Miller may still be in the news.

Braff's fans immediately saw the connection and are all on board with his wish.

