For the first time in the U.S., scientists have used the gene editing technology CRISPR to edit out genetic disease in human embryos. In another first—this from the world of nutrition—the low-calorie ice cream brand Halo Top became the best-selling ice cream pint in America. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Low-calorie, high-protein Halo Top ice cream recently became the bestselling pint in the U.S. Though the ice cream has fewer calories, less sugar and more protein and fiber than traditional brands, health experts say people shouldn't convince themselves it's a healthy food.

Anti-vaccine hoopla has people wondering: can dogs get autism? Here's what the science says.

Chinese scientists were the first to use CRISPR, a powerful gene editing tool, to fix genetic defects in human embryos. But the first U.S. scientists to achieve the same feat say their method is more reliable.

Spending too much time on social media, like Facebook , Instagram and Twitter, is a problem. But “too much” varies from person to person. How social media might interfere with a person's mental health may also depend on which site they're using.

The latest survey of who uses opioids in the U.S. reveals how entrenched the opioid epidemic really is.

Organic foods tend to be considered healthier than conventional versions, but what about wine? Even though organic wines make up just a fraction of the U.S. wine market, they're becoming more popular. Here's the bottom line on whether organic wine is really healthier for you.

Netflix's recent series continues to spark controversy. A new study showed a spike in searches for suicide after the show's debut.