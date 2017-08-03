Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesWhy It Took So Long to Make a The Dark Tower Movie
ItalyItaly Has a Controversial New Plan to Stop Migrants Crossing the Med
Migrants wait to be rescued by the Aquarius rescue ship run by non-governmental organisations (NGO) "SOS Mediterranee" and "Medecins Sans Frontieres" (Doctors Without Borders) in the Mediterranean Sea, 30 nautic miles from the Libyan coast, on August 2, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesSelena Gomez Details Her Treatment for Emotional Health Issues: 'It Was the Best Thing I Ever Could've Done'
Selena Gomez Visits Music Choice
Donald Trump

President Trump Blames Congress for 'All-Time' Low Relationship With Russia

Henry Meyer, Stepan Kravchenko and Anna Andrianova / Bloomberg
10:56 AM ET

Donald Trump blamed Congress for worsening relations with Russia, which accused the U.S. president of caving in to his legislators by signing a law that could keep sanctions in place for years.

“Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low,” Trump wrote Thursday on Twitter. “You can thank Congress, the same people that can’t even give us HCare!” he said, referring to the failed effort to overhaul health care.

The Trump tweet drew a quick response from Senator Tom Cotton, who appeared with Trump just a day earlier to promote immigration legislation that the Arkansas Republican is co-sponsoring. He said the blame for deteriorating U.S.-Russia relationship falls on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He’s the one that has invaded countries who are our partners, he’s the one that’s provided missiles that have shot civilian aircraft out of the sky, he’s the one that’s meddled in western democracies to include our own, when Russian intelligence services hacked into those emails and released them,” Cotton said on MSNBC.

The exchange underscored the increasing strain between Trump and his own party in Congress amid multiple, expanding congressional and FBI investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and whether anyone in the Trump campaign colluded in the effort. The sanctions legislation gives lawmakers the power to block the president from lifting them and was passed in the House and Senate by overwhelming, veto-proof margins.

Medvedev’s Response

While Putin has been silent since Trump signed the sanctions law, which strengthens punitive measures imposed over Russia’s intervention in Ukraine and its election interference, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday criticized the sanctions and belittled the U.S. president.

Related

Weekly Russian Minister Meeting
Foreign PolicyRussia Says New U.S. Sanctions Amount to Declaring 'Trade War'
Foreign Policy
Russia Says New U.S. Sanctions Amount to Declaring 'Trade War'

“The Trump administration has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way,” Medvedev said in messages posted on Facebook and Twitter. “The US establishment fully outwitted Trump.”

He called the sanctions “a declaration of a full-fledged economic war on Russia.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to discuss Medvedev’s criticism of the U.S. president during a conference call with reporters.

Passage of the legislation ended lingering Russian hopes that the billionaire-turned-politician could deliver on his campaign pledge to work with Putin and turn a page in bilateral relations.

Faded Hopes

“The hopes have already ended even if there is a residual feeling that Trump, if he was allowed to, would behave differently,” Fyodor Lukyanov, who heads the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, a Kremlin advisory group, said by phone.

Russia, which has already retaliated by ordering the U.S. to slash staff at its diplomatic mission by almost two-thirds, could take further counter measures, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Russia will try to maintain some cooperation with the U.S. in areas of mutual interest such as Syria, where the two powers agreed last month on a cease-fire near the border with Israel and Jordan, said Andrei Kortunov, head of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow-based research group set up by the Kremlin.

Economic Impact

Though the law doesn’t dramatically expand sanctions, the power it gives Congress to block presidential moves to ease them means they’re likely to remain in place for years. The ruble, which has fallen nearly 3 percent against the dollar this week as the bill awaited Trump’s signature, was little changed at 60.4551 to the greenback at 3:02 p.m. in Moscow.

While the immediate economic impact is seen as limited, restrictions on Russian access to western financing and technology could put a cap on the country’s already lackluster growth prospects as it emerges from the longest recession this century.

Putin said on state television on Sunday that Russia would refrain from taking further retaliatory steps over the sanctions for now, though “if the time comes, we can consider other options for responding.”

That doesn’t mean the president won’t seek to strike at America in ways that are less directly confrontational, lawmakers said.

“Sometimes you don’t need to announce sanctions, but you can act in such a way that everyone understands without the need for grandstanding,” said Andrei Klimov, deputy head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament.

Russia may penalize U.S. companies working in the country and seek to counter American interests in other parts of the world, according to Oleg Morozov, who also sits on the foreign affairs committee. Even so, the Russian response will be “symbolic” and the Kremlin will try not to burn all its bridges with Trump, he said.

Ultimately, “despite all the euphoria in Moscow after Trump’s election and commentary about Putin as a great strategist, the end result is a more aggressive U.S. sanctions regime doing more damage to Russia,” said Timothy Ash, a senior strategist at Bluebay Asset Management in London.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME