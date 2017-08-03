Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have both been declared the Prince Who Was Promised — a prophesied savior in the religion of R'hllor who is the reincarnation of legendary hero Azor Ahai — by Red Priestesses of the Lord of Light. And at this point in the Game of Thrones universe, there's a strong argument to be made to support either character.

"Prophecies are dangerous things," Melisandre recently told Dany . "I believe you have a role to play, as does another — The King in the North, Jon Snow."

While the common interpretation of the prophecy seems to make Jon the more likely candidate, Missandei helpfully pointed out that the word "prince" is considered gender-neutral in High Valyrian, meaning the proper translation is the Prince or Princess Who Was Promised. This is an important distinction, especially considering that some fans believe there is evidence to confirm the Mother of Dragons is actually the chosen one.

According to the prophecy, the Prince (or Princess) is destined to "lead the people against a darkness" — presumably the White Walkers — with a flaming sword called Lightbringer. "There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world," it reads . "In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him."

Referencing the legend of Lightbringer's creation — in which Azor Ahai was forced to stab his wife with the blade to impart it with its full power — Reddit user mattwee has laid out a theory that may confirm Daenerys is the warrior reincarnated:

I think [the third episode] basically confirmed who Azor Ahai is and it has everything to do with the forging of Lightbringer. In the books, the legend states that Azor Ahai was working to forge a hero's sword. On his first attempt, he tried to temper the steel in water, but it shattered. On his second attempt, he tried to temper the steel by thrusting the sword into the heart of a lion, but it too shattered. On the third and final attempt, he thrust the sword into his wife's heart, and became successful in creating his sword Lightbringer. Let's look at the two battles that involved Daenerys' armies in each episode the past two weeks. The first, Yara/Dorne vs. Euron naval battle. Euron crushed their forces, taking their ships as well as Yara, Ellaria and Tyene as prisoners. This attempt was a failure for Daenerys. The second, Unsullied vs. Casterly Rock. While Daenerys comes out with a victory in the battle itself, Cersei outsmarts her here. Only a fraction of the Lannister army is defeated, and Euron burned her fleet. The Unsullied have to march across Westeros to return to Dragonstone, where Lannister forces will most likely be waiting for them. Another failure for Daenerys. The location of Daenerys' failures is the key here. The first, in water. The second, Casterly Rock, the seat of House Lannister, whose sigil is a lion. And if we're thinking figuratively you could say Casterly Rock is the heart of the lion. If these battles represent any sort of pattern, it is pointing to the fact that Daenerys Targaryen is Azor Ahai. We don't know yet who will be standing in for the third part of the prophecy, Azor Ahai's lover, but I'd be willing to guess that it is Jorah Mormont. He's been cured of greyscale and is heading back to Daenerys. It seems logical. The only thing I'm still unsure of is what or who exactly Lightbringer will be for Daenerys. It seems to be some sort of army, maybe involving dragons, but who knows.

It's important to note that while some think Lightbringer is a physical sword, others believe it is metaphorical — an argument that lends further credence to this theory.

