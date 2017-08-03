Today in culinary disputes that we never knew we needed comes the star-studded tale of Jaden Smith 's water start-up (and Queen Latifah-approved) Just Goods Inc. suing Hampton Creek , a food company known best for shilling a vegan, eggless mayonnaise substitute called "Just Mayo."

According to Bloomberg , Smith's Just Good Inc. (which makes water in fully recyclable cartons made of sugarcane and paper that are branded "Just Water") alleges that Bill Gates and Peter Thiel-backed Hampton Creek has changed its design to emphasize the word "just" on its products' marketing on its website and packaging, despite an agreement the two companies signed in 2014 that specified that Hampton Creek would have to stick to its former design which used cursive and a smaller font, unless it got the permission from Just Good.

Conflict arose after Hampton Creek revamped its website and packaging for its vegan food products, featuring a larger use of a lowercase, sans serif font of the word "just" instead of its smaller, cursive font use of the word. Hampton Creek also changed its web address to eatjust.com and the logo on the website to "just."

While Hampton Creek has declined to comment on the lawsuit, there's no doubt that we'll be hearing more dispatches from this bizarre celebrity food war — stay tuned.