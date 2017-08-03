1. Technology will impact the food workforce of the future. Here’s how.
By Craig Willingham at Civil Eats
2. Could bulimia and other eating disorders be social contagions?
By Lee Daniel Kravetz in the Science of Us
3. Your mobile phone’s unlimited data plan might be slowing the whole network down.
By Rani Molla in Recode
4. Without parking fees and traffic citations, cities could take a big hit when driverless cars rule the road.
By Mike Maciag in Governing
5. This slug-inspired super-adhesive might some day save your life.
By Kyle Frischkorn in Smithsonian
