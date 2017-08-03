Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Technology Will Impact the Food Workforce of the Future

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Technology will impact the food workforce of the future. Here’s how.

By Craig Willingham at Civil Eats

2. Could bulimia and other eating disorders be social contagions?

By Lee Daniel Kravetz in the Science of Us

3. Your mobile phone’s unlimited data plan might be slowing the whole network down.

By Rani Molla in Recode

4. Without parking fees and traffic citations, cities could take a big hit when driverless cars rule the road.

By Mike Maciag in Governing

5. This slug-inspired super-adhesive might some day save your life.

By Kyle Frischkorn in Smithsonian

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
