In this Monday, July 31, 2017, photo, Ocean City Police carry out buckets of sand to be sifted from a deep hole that was dug around the area where a body was found in Ocean City, Md. Police say the body of Ashley O'Connor, a 30-year-old Texas woman, was found buried on the beach with just an arm above the sand.
Maryland

Woman Found Buried on Beach Died When Sand Caved In

Julia Zorthian
10:14 AM ET

Officials said the death of a Texas woman on a beach in Ocean City, Maryland was accidental after she was found buried in sand on July 31.

Police cited reports from the medical examiners on Wednesday that said Ashley O'Connor, 30, suffocated under sand. Passersby saw only O'Connor's arm around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, and emergency services recovered her body from a large hole that sand filled in, the AP reports.

O'Connor had been vacationing with her family at the resort destination, and she had been separated from them around 2 a.m. on Monday when she was walking on the beach alone.

A spokesperson for the Ocean City police said they are still investigating whether she fell or voluntarily descended into the hole on her own before it was covered with sand, the New York Daily News reports.

[AP]

