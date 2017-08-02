Newsfeed
Migrants wait to be rescued by the Aquarius rescue ship run by non-governmental organisations (NGO) "SOS Mediterranee" and "Medecins Sans Frontieres" (Doctors Without Borders) in the Mediterranean Sea, 30 nautic miles from the Libyan coast, on August 2, 2017.
dave chappelle three comedy specials netflix
Saturday Night Live Host Dave Chappelle during the monologue on November 12, 2016. NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Late Night Television

Dave Chappelle Shares His Second Thoughts About His SNL Monologue Pledge to 'Give Trump a Chance'

Derek Lawrence / EW
10:01 AM ET

Back in November, Dave Chappelle was tasked with the tough duty of hosting the first post-election episode of Saturday Night Live. In his funny and moving monologue, the comedian vowed to give Donald Trump a chance as president. So, seven controversy-filled months later, Stephen Colbert checked in to see if Chappelle still feels the same way.

“It’s not like I wanted to give him a chance that night,” he said, laughing, on Wednesday’s Late Show. “In the last six months, I think we’re all getting an education about the presidency. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard just in popular discourse people discussing ethics this much. I didn’t even realize how ethics was supposed to work at that level of government. And he’s putting all this stuff at the forefront.”

Colbert quipped, “Well, nobody really talks about oxygen until someone’s got their hands around your throat.”

Chappelle, who said Trump’s shocking victory made many white Americans realize how black Americans feel every election, said Trump’s win has led to some progress.

“I think he’s gonna make a more informed and better voter,” he shared. “We’ll figure it out. We’ll work it out. He’s a polarizing dude. He’s like a bad DJ at a good party.”

This article originally appeared on EW.com

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
