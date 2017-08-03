David Alan Grier Wants to End Years of 'Unjust and Immoral Discrimination' Against White People

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Actor David Alan Grier attends the 4th annual 'Ante Up For A Cancer Free Generation Poker Tournament. Paul Archuleta - Getty Images

American comedian David Alan Grier appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night with an important message about "white people."

The Grammy and Tony nominee was responding to Jeff Session's direction to the justice department to investigate "intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions."

Grier joked, with a very straight face, that he wanted to work with the attorney general to end "years of unjust and immoral discrimination against... white people."

"It all started back in the 1700s, when black people took all the seats in the slave ships for themselves, leaving room for a few white people on top," he continues.

He goes on to describe how black people forced white people into all white neighborhoods and all white schools.

"Our police are so focused on serving us, they barely even pay attention to white people."