World
Search
Sign In
NewsfeedDavid Alan Grier Wants to End Years of 'Unjust and Immoral Discrimination' Against White People
4th Annual Ante Up For A Cancer Free Generation Poker Tournament And Casino Night - Arrivals
TelevisionHere’s How Davos Seaworth Could Help Bring Down the Lannisters on Game of Thrones
Liam Cunningham in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: 'Merit-Based' Immigration, School Explosion and Gene Editing
APTOPIX Building Collapse Minneapolis
ROBOTS
Team Afghanistan cheer after receiving silver for Rajaa Cherkaoui El Moursli Award for Courageous Achievement during the FIRST Global Challenge, international annual robotics game awards ceremony on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.  Photo by Salwan Georges—Getty/The Washington Post
Afghanistan

Father of the Afghan Robotics Team Captain Was Killed in a Suicide Bombing

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:00 AM ET

A suicide bombing in a Herat, Afghanistan, mosque left 37 dead, including the father of the Afghan robotics team captain.

The team of six teenage girls attracted attention after they were denied visas allowing them to enter the United States and compete in the First Global event twice.

Fourteen-year-old team captain Fatemah Qaderyan told the New York Times that the support of her parents was crucial to her success. Her father Mohammed Asef Qaderyan was among those killed Tuesday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which wounded an additional 66, according to the Times.

Afghan technology entrepreneur Roya Mahboob, who helped the team get to the United States, tweeted his condolences to Fatemah Qaderyan Thursday writing, "Condolences to Team Afghanistan's captain, Fatemah whose father passed away in recent attack by ISIS in Herat. His daughter made him so proud."

The robotics team won a silver medal for their achievement and were celebrated upon their return to Afghanistan.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME