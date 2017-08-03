Justin Bieber: I Won't Be Ashamed of My Mistakes

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to explain to his followers why he canceled the end dates of his last tour, saying that he took some time out to make sure he is "sustainable."

The singer posted the apology on Tuesday evening to his 90.4 million followers one week after he canceled the last 14 dates of his 150-date Purpose Tour.

Now Bieber has elaborated on the cancellation.

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable... I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable," he said on Instagram.

"Im [sic] VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect," he said. "And I'm gonna keep making mistakes but what I'm not gonna do is let my past dictate my future... What I'm not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.!!"