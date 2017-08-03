Stephen Colbert: Only Half of Melania Trump's Family Can Come to Thanksgiving Under 'Merit-Based' Immigration

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursday's July 20 2017 show. Photo by Scott Kowalchy—Getty/CBS

Late Show host Stephen Colbert took on President Donald Trump's proposal to cut legal immigration by 50% , especially its "merit-based" system, Wednesday night.

"Mr. President, wherever you are today, it isn't because of merit," Colbert said during his Late Show monologue.

The proposal, named the RAISE Act, would reduce legal immigration by 50% and would be structured around a merit-based system that would give points to green card applicants.

The host also took issue with the fact that "English ability" would be a factor for potential green card holders by mentioning fake words like "bigly" and " covfefe " that have been tied to Trump.

Colbert also mocked the fact the proposal by saying only half of First Lady Melania Trump's family would be able to come to Thanksgiving, while also bringing up Trump's previous comments about Brigitte Macron's "shape."

"Melania, honey, I've got some tough news," Colbert said. "Only 50% of your parents can come to Thanksgiving. I say your mom. She's in great physical shape."