celebrity

Wax Museum to Tom Brady: Help Us Make Your Replica Less 'Creepy'

Associated Press
7:17 PM ET

(BOSTON) — A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online.

The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him.

** CALLING ALL TOM BRADY FANS **Each and every wax figure is a work of art. There are only a handful of people in the...

Posted by Dreamland Wax Museum on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo instead of Brady's actual measurements.

The museum has invited Brady to "come by and sit in for a measurement session." The museum says getting it perfect is its top priority.

Museum officials say they haven't received a response yet.

The museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.

