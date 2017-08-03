Here’s How Davos Seaworth Could Help Bring Down the Lannisters on Game of Thrones

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

The third episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season saw Daenerys Tagaryen's army of the Unsullied successfully take Casterly Rock only to discover the Lannisters had sacrificed the castle in pursuit of conquering Highgarden .

However, Jaime later revealed that he and Cersei have no intention of allowing the Unsullied to maintain control of their family home. "They won't be able to hold it," he told Olenna Tyrell . "Euron Greyjoy's navy burned their ships. We emptied the larders before we left. Eventually they'll be forced to abandon their position and march all the way across Westeros."

Things haven't been going too well for Dany since she arrived in Westeros. But an unlikely — and new — member of her circle might be her saving grace. Reddit user BrownGuy98 speculates that Davos Seaworth could use his infamous smuggling talents to save the day.

As we all know, the Unsullied attacked casterly rock only to find it mostly empty with no food. And with Euron destroying their fleet, they are left with no food and no way to return via ship. In order to prevent any food from reaching them, the Greyjoys will most likely have a blockade around the Rock. The only way they can get food is if someone was to smuggle it on a ship. Lets go a few decades back to Robert's Rebellion when Stannis was trapped on Storm's End and was being starved out due to a blockade. Who smuggled food to help Stannis? Ser Davos. Where is Davos right now? On Dragonstone, with Daenerys. In order to help relations between Jon and Dany, he may offer to help smuggle food to the Unsullied when word reaches Dragonstone.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones , follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

It's your time to shine, Ser Davos.

"The Spoils of War," the fourth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.