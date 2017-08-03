U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionHere’s How Davos Seaworth Could Help Bring Down the Lannisters on Game of Thrones
Liam Cunningham in Game of Thrones
AfghanistanFather of the Afghan Robotics Team Captain Was Killed in a Suicide Bombing
ROBOTS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleGoogle Doodle Celebrates Dolores del Río
APTOPIX Building Collapse Minneapolis
Emergency personnel move away as a gas fire continues to burn following an explosion at Minnehaha Academy Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Minneapolis.  David Joles—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: 'Merit-Based' Immigration, School Explosion and Gene Editing

Melissa Chan
8:42 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump wants to cut legal immigration in half

President Donald Trump supports a Republican-led measure that would slash legal immigration in the U.S. in half within 10 years and create a "merit-based system." Trump said the bill "demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and puts America first."

Minneapolis school blast leaves 2 dead

An explosion at a Minneapolis school has left two people dead and several others injured, fire officials said. The cause of the blast is unclear. A receptionist and janitor were killed, according to the New York Times.

CRISPR makes big breakthrough in gene editing

For the first time, scientists in the U.S. have corrected a disease-causing mutation in human embryos, using the CRISPR gene-editing tool. CRISPR — a manmade molecule that can pinpoint and cut out diseased DNA from genomes — fixed a genetic defect in human embryos that can cause heart problems, according to a new study. Researchers hope it could one day change how inherited diseases are treated or prevented.

Also:

The NAACP backs a travel advisory for Missouri over civil rights concerns.

Anthony Scaramucci says he will tell his side of his White House ouster online tomorrow.

Kidd Creole, a 1980s rapper, has been arrested after a fatal stabbing.

Climate change will make parts of South Asia unlivable by 2100, according to a new study.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Mexican Hollywood star Dolores del Río.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME