game-of-thrones-spoils-of-war-theon
Macall B. Polay—HBO
Television

New Game of Thrones Photos Tease a Major Reunion for Jon Snow

Megan McCluskey
3:21 PM ET

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

It looks like Jon Snow may be in for a major reunion in the upcoming fourth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season.

New photos for "The Spoils of War" — released Wednesday by HBO — appear to show Theon Greyjoy arriving back on the shores of Dragonstone following his rescue by the few remaining Iron Islanders loyal to his sister Yara. Of course, Theon doesn't know that Jon — a member of his former surrogate family — is now staying on the island.

Theon has a complicated history with the Starks. He grew up as Ned Stark's ward but betrayed Robb during the War of the Five Kings when he wrested control of Winterfell to earn the respect of his father Balon. However, after years of physical and mental torture at the hands of Ramsay Bolton, he helped Sansa escape their sadistic captor and set her on the path to reach Jon at Winterfell.

There's no telling how Jon will react to seeing Theon after all these years. But for Theon's sake, let's hope Sansa told Jon the whole story about her flight to freedom.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

"The Spoils of War," the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

