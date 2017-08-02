U.S.
eclipse

See NASA’s Most Detailed Map of Where the Total Solar Eclipse Will Be

TIME Staff
2:15 PM ET

Wondering where the upcoming total solar eclipse can be seen in America? Look no further than this NASA video, which shows the most detailed map yet of the path of totality.

For the video, published in December, NASA visualizer Ernie Wright traced the path of the Aug. 21 total eclipse, which can only be seen in America. He said he used various data sets to help him visualize the color of the ground, the lighting of the sun and the position of the eclipse.

“I love the idea that I’m giving this kind of map to other people and especially that it’s more detailed, more accurate so the people are actually in the right place to see it,” Wright says.

See the map in the video above.

