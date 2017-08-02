U.S.
Accident

Explosion Reported at Minneapolis School Building

Sarah Begley
1:09 PM ET

The Minneapolis Fire Department is responding to an incident at a school building where a possible natural gas explosion caused a collapse Wednesday.

Official updates on the department's Twitter feed identified the 3100 block of West River Parkway as the scene of the incident — the site of Minnehaha Academy, a private Christian pre-K through 12 school.

A fatality was reported but could not be confirmed, according to a fire department tweet. Multiple people were reported to be trapped beneath the collapse, and officials say three people are unaccounted for, according to the Associated Press. Three people were rescued from the roof, and crews are searching for others who may be trapped. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that paramedics were on the scene treating injuries as of 11 a.m. local time.

This story is developing.

[WCCO]

