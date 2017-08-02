The second season of Aziz Ansari 's acclaimed Netflix series Master of None might be the talk of the Internet, but it's doubtful that the creator, writer, and star of the show would know much about what his fans are saying online since he's completely unplugged from the world wide web.

In an interview with GQ Style , Ansari revealed that he not only deleted the Internet browser from his phone, but he also deleted his Twitter, Instagram, and e-mail.

"Whenever you check for a new post on Instagram or whenever you go on The New York Times to see if there's a new thing, it's not even about the content," Ansari said. "It's just about seeing a new thing. You get addicted to that feeling. You're not going to be able to control yourself. So the only way to fight that is to take yourself out of the equation and remove all these things. What happens is, eventually you forget about it. You don't care anymore."

While Ansari was passionate about taking time off from the Internet, he admitted that it wasn't necessarily easy to sign off.

"When I first took the browser off my phone, I'm like, [gasp] How am I gonna look stuff up?'" he said. "But most of the sh-t you look up, it's not stuff you need to know. All those websites you read while you're in a cab, you don't need to look at any of that stuff. It's better to just sit and be in your own head for a minute. I wanted to stop that thing where I get home and look at websites for an hour and a half, checking to see if there's a new thing. And read a book instead. I've been doing it for a couple months and it's worked. I'm reading, like, three books right now. I'm putting something in my mind. It feels so much better than just reading the Internet and not remembering anything."

As for how Ansari stays abreast of what's happening in the world, especially when it comes to news and politics, it appears that the funnyman is taking a laid-back approach to keeping up with Trump and Co, citing that he's "not choosing ignorance," but instead refusing to engage in a news cycle that seems "sensationalized."