Musician Gene Simmons of KISS performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Joe Scarnici—Getty Images

A newborn calf at a Texas ranch has been saved from a fate on the table thanks to her unusual markings. The calf, dubbed Genie, was born with facial coloration that put her owners in mind of the legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons. He's best known for his distinctive makeup look that helped make the band famous, called the "Demon."

"As soon as we saw her, we noticed the resemblance immediately," owner Heather Taccetta of the Cowboy Steak House in Kerrville, Texas told ABC News . "They don't normally come out with this pattern or, as some people call it, a 'motley face,'" she added about the black-and-white design splashed across Genie's face. Besides just bearing a passing similarity to Simmons' trademark paint, Genie has a noted tendency to stick her tongue out too, rather like Simmons himself in his zany stage persona . She was born Friday, and has since been driving the internet wild with the uncanny resemblance.

"Gene Simmons, where were you on or about November 25, 2016?" the website Hill Country Visitor asked over the weekend, sharing a photo of Genie. "Now obviously, we can't serve this fine specimen, we may just keep Genie as we call her, as a Mascot for the Steakhouse [sic]," a note that Taccetta herself reaffirmed to news outlets. "Just thought this WONDER OF NATURE was worth sharing!" the post added.

Even Simmons got into the spirit with a response.