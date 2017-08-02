Ideas
Eating at the Wrong Time Could Affect Your Body Weight

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Eating at the wrong time can affect your body weight and more.

By the UT Southwestern Medical Center

2. North Korea’s weapons are improving. Should Hawaii have a stronger missile defense?

By Dan Leaf at Defense One

3. This is why people hate the cable company.

By Sheelah Kolhatkar in the New Yorker

4. Here’s how vaccines can help fight surging antibiotic resistance.

By Bruce Gellin in STAT News

5. In the age of autonomous vehicles, will the drivers license be obsolete? Not quite.

By Jennifer Bradley at BBC News

