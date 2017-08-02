The inaugural Copa Airlines flight 718 from Panama City's Tocumen International Airport lands at Logan International airport, beginning the start of a daily nonstop service from Latin America.

A 17-year-old passenger surprised the crew of Copa Airlines Flight 208 on Tuesday when he opened an emergency door and jumped from the plane after it had landed at San Francisco International Airport .

The teenager, an American citizen, slid down the plane's wing to fall to the ground and started running across the airfield before a construction crew stopped him, a local ABC affiliate reports.

Police are reportedly questioning passengers of the flight, which originated in Panama City , and police dogs are searching the area where he landed and ran.

In a statement, the airline said "a Copa crew member closed the exit door, and the aircraft proceeded to the gate where all other passengers and crew disembarked safely" after the young man jumped from the plane. "The passenger has been taken into custody by law enforcement. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to support the ongoing investigation."

