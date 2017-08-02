World
Search
Sign In
Politics3 Trump Appointees Owe Thousands of Dollars in Back Taxes
Donald Trump Awards Medal Of Honor To Vietnam War Veteran James C. McCloughan
Republican PartySenate Republicans Are Slowly Turning Their Backs on Trump
Donald Trump Awards Medal Of Honor To Vietnam War Veteran James C. McCloughan
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ThailandThailand Has Acquitted Several Former Officials in Abuse of Power Case
Somchai Wongsawat
CAMBODIA-POLITICS-ELECTION
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on March 19, 2015.  Tang Chhin Soth—AFP/Getty Images
Cambodia

Cambodia's Prime Minister Wants to Expel a U.S. Charity Over a Report About the Sex Trade

Joseph Hincks
3:47 AM ET

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday that a U.S. charity "must get out of Cambodia," accusing the organization of making misleading exaggerations about the country's sex industry during an interview aired on CNN, the New York Times reports.

CNN's report, Life after trafficking: The girls sold for sex by their mothers, was a follow-up to a 2013 documentary on sex trafficking shot largely in the fishing village of Svay Pak, an infamous center of child prostitution throughout the 1990's and early 2000's. The report featured interviews with officials at a Christian NGO called Agape International Missions (AIM), and with trafficked women and girls the organization had rescued in Svay Pak.

But soon after it aired — and although it featured the head of AIM saying the local situation had improved — the government accused Agape of overstating the issue. The Prime Minister, reportedly speaking at a commencement ceremony in the capital Phnom Penh, lashed out at the organization, pledging that it must leave the country "by any means," and that the children under its care would be transferred to government custody.

“My country is poor, but you cannot insult our people,” Hun Sen said. “You bombarded our country, and now you make more trouble. It is fitting that CNN was blasted by President Donald Trump. I would like to say that President Trump is right: U.S. media is very tricky.”

Government officials took particular offense to CNN's suggestion that some ethnically Khmer mothers had sold their daughters into prostitution. The program's title — which has since been corrected — initially identified the trafficked girls as Cambodian, though they are actually ethnic Vietnamese, according to the Times.

Read More: Strongman Hun Sen Has Cambodia's Economy 'Sewn Up,' Says Report

“This violates the dignity of Cambodian mothers and girls, as culturally Cambodian mothers will never sell their girls for sex at any cost,” said Interior Ministry official Huy Vannak, according to the Times. The official reportedly suggested the organization may have even intentionally deceived the network, thereby violating its in-country operating agreement.

While the area featured in CNN's report has by all accounts improved markedly since its height as a nexus of the child sex trade, Cambodia is still considered a source and destination for human trafficking. The State Department has declared it a Tier Two country, meaning it "does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking" but is making significant efforts to improve.

[NYT]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME