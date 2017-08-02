U.S.
Missing Boaters
Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston on Sept. 27, 2016. Carman spent a week at sea in a life raft before being rescued by a passing freighter.  Michael Dwyer—AP
new hampshire

Suspect in Grandfather's Slaying Could Inherit $7 Million of His Estate

Associated Press
Aug 01, 2017

(KEENE, N.H.) — A man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather could get more than $7 million from his estate, according to court documents.

An accounting of John Chakalos' finances filed in New Hampshire probate court this week by attorneys for the executor of his estate indicates it has a balance of nearly $29 million, The Hartford Courant reported.

The 87-year-old real estate developer was found fatally shot at his Windsor, Connecticut home. His grandson, Nathan Carman, of Vernon, Vermont, was a suspect, but was never charged.

Chakalos' will called for one of his daughters, Linda Carman, Nathan Carman's mother, to get a portion of his estate. The missing woman is presumed dead after a boat carrying her and Nathan Carman, who's in his early 20s, sank during a fishing trip near Rhode Island last year.

The new accounting shows Chakalos' estate is now worth less than the nearly $40 million it was valued at when Linda Carman disappeared, the newspaper reported.

Last month, Linda Carman's three sisters sued in New Hampshire's Cheshire County, where Chakalos owned another home. They've asked a judge to block Nathan Carman from collecting money from his grandfather's estate and have accused him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother in a bid to collect the inheritance.

Carman has denied any involvement in his grandfather's death and has said he didn't sabotage the boat used for the mother-son fishing trip.

The sisters' attorney has said that if the sisters win the lawsuit and any of the money that would have gone to Nathan Carman goes to them, "they pledge to use those funds exclusively to pay for expenses incurred relating to the investigation into the death of their father and disappearance of their sister, and any remaining funds will go to charity."

