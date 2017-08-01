President Donald Trump did not, apparently, find his politicized speech to the Boy Scouts last month to be controversial, despite the fact that the head of the organization apologized for it.

"They loved it," the President told the Wall Street Journal, according to a transcript of the interview obtained and published by Politico . In the transcript, the President is responding to claims from the paper's reporters that the reaction to his speech was "mixed."

"I’d be the first to admit mixed. I’m a guy that will tell you mixed," Trump responded. "There was no mix there. That was a standing ovation from the time I walked out to the time I left, and for five minutes after I had already gone. There was no mix."

During his July 24 speech at the Boy Scouts National Jamboree in West Virginia, the President bragged about his election victory, slamming his former opponent Hillary Clinton as well his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, and repeatedly decrying the media for what he deemed unfair coverage.

The President also told the Journal the head of the Boy Scouts called him and told him, "it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them." Michael Surbaugh, the Chief Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America, apologized three days after Trump's speech to anyone in the scouting community who could have been offended or alarmed by the political rhetoric in the speech, noting the organization's commitment to remaining apolitical.

"For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters. We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program," Surbaugh wrote.

A representative for the Boy Scouts did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what official had called Trump, and when that call had taken place.

The interview with the Journal took place July 25, but the paper only released excerpts rather than a full transcript. Politico obtained and released the transcript on Tuesday.