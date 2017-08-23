Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Ranted For 77 Minutes in Phoenix. Here’s What He Said
President Trump Holds Rally In Phoenix, Arizona
Education'Tear It Down.' 3 Arrested as Hundreds Protest Confederate Monument at UNC
Rally Protesting UNC's Confederate Era Monument "Silent Sam" Held On Campus
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump’s Phoenix Rally, Kyrie Irving and Powerball
Trump
carpool karaoke

Watch Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Crush Carpool Karaoke Like Only the Stark Sisters Can

Raisa Bruner
8:28 AM ET

Sansa Stark and Arya Stark don't get to spend enough time having fun together on Game of Thrones, sisters though they are — so at least the people are getting the proper family fun time reunion that they want in the latest episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, the extended offshoot of the hit James Corden-hosted video series.

In the segment, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner cruise down the streets like the life co-pilots they are, and even take a tandem spin on a mechanical, well, dragon. While it's not quite as dangerous as riding a real, Targaryen-birthed Westerosi fantastical beast, it looks difficult enough that they have some trouble hanging on.

Williams and Turner join a veritable slew of celebrity pairings, from the Cyrus family to John Legend and Alicia Keys to Trevor Noah and Shakira, all of whom feature in their own episodes of the Apple Music spinoff of the viral original. While Corden himself only makes a smattering of appearances, there's plenty to love in the buddy scenes between real-life besties Williams and Turner.

Watch them talk dream jobs, red carpet antics, and blind fighting at Apple Music here.

They even do impressions of their onscreen dad, Ned Stark, which you can watch below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME