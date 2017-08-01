The Super NES Classic Finally Has a Preorder Timeframe

The Super NES Classic will finally be available to preorder in late August, says Nintendo. The company posted as much on its official Facebook page in a clarifying dispatch that should ease worries about system availability in the lead up to the $79.99 micro-console's September 29 launch.

"We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System," says Nintendo in the post. "[We] can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month."

The system is a pint-sized replica of Nintendo's beloved 16-bit gray and purple console that first arrived stateside in November 1991. Instead of top-loading cartridges, it comes with 21 games baked in, a pair of replica controllers and high-definition graphic support. Among those 21 is Star Fox 2 , a Star Fox sequel that Nintendo and British studio Argonaut Games fully developed but never released.

Nintendo has promised to produce "significantly more" of the SNES Classic than it did the NES Classic , a system that was perpetually sold out and eventually canceled well short of meeting consumer demand. The company reiterated as much in its Facebook post, writing, "A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year."

