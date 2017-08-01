Netflix is dropping a creepy new series just in time for Halloween.

Mindhunter , a detective drama executive produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron , explores the psyche of some of America's most infamous serial killers . Netflix released a full-length trailer for the show on Tuesday.

Based on the nonfiction book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, the show follows a pair of FBI agents in 1979 who interview and analyze imprisoned mass murderers in order to prevent future crimes. “How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?” one of the characters ponders at one point in the trailer.

The series stars Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford , a special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit who is based on former criminal profiler John Douglas, who penned the titular book. Holt McCallany stars as Bill Tench, another special agent based on FBI agent and author Robert Ressler, who is often credited with coining the term "serial killer."

Fincher has worked in this realm before as the director of the acclaimed 2007 film Zodiac , based on the notorious Zodiac Killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Mindhunter arrives on Netflix on Oct. 13. Take a look at the trailer in the player above.