Channing Tatum seems like he'd be a pretty cool dad. After all, he and wife and fellow actor and dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum have helmed some of the most-loved dance movies of the last few decades, from the iconic Step Up — where the two actually met while filming — to Tatum's hit Magic Mike series.

But apparently their daughter, four-year-old Everly , is less impressed by her parents' cinematic chops. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Tatum shared some of the unfortunate parenting challenges he's experiencing while trying to get his daughter to appreciate the film.

"We were like, this is gonna be really cool, it's got dancing, she'll love it! Within 10 seconds she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?'" he relayed to Kimmel. "And we were like, what do you mean? This is a real movie! It's such a real movie they made like seven more of these!" Ultimately, however, Tatum had to give in to his daughter's demands. "We were like, 'Fine! Just put on Moana , I don't care,'" he admitted.

But while the youngest Tatum may not be a Step Up fan, she has at least picked up on some of her parents' theatrical tendencies, even taking to dancing around the house with some Magic Mike- style moves, according to her dad. Watch Tatum explain it all, above.