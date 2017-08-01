New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly flexed his muscles in his new job Monday, making one of his first acts in office the firing of incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci. The vulgar finance executive-turned-political assassin had already claimed Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer and Michael Short as scalps in the job. But his attacks on White House staff, constant self-promotion and direct line to the president proved to be incompatible for the man who now holds the toughest job in Washington at perhaps its most challenging moment. Kelly has been tasked with organizing a chaotic West Wing, where leaks and back-channel conversations with the boss have been rewarded instead of punished. In firing Scaramucci, Kelly showed that he has the president's trust and the authority to force out even one of his preferred defenders. The big question is how long it will last. White House aides are saying all the right things about following Kelly's lead, but will they in practice? When the going gets tough, will family, loyal aides, and outside advisors truly begin to run things through the new chief? And will Trump chafe under the more controlling chief of staff?

Trump reportedly drafted his son's misleading statement on his meeting with a Russian lawyer. Putin misjudges Trump's limits. And White House aides fall for an email hoax.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Sound Off

"General Kelly has the full authority to operate within the White House, and all staff will report to him." — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on the new White House Chief of Staff

"I think Anthony wants General Kelly to be able to operate fully with a clean slate, build his own team, while at the same time, the President felt his comments were inappropriate. Those two things aren’t mutually exclusive." — Sanders explaining why Scaramucci was fired

