celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Confirms She's The Most Relatable Celebrity Ever By Sharing Video of Her 'Period Skin'

Cady Lang
10:53 AM ET

Whether she's trolling her husband John Legend on Twitter or falling asleep at an awards show that runs late, there's no denying that Chrissy Teigen is one of the most relatable celebs on the Internet. Her latest Twitter admission, however, might be the realest thing that anyone who's had a period can identify with.

Teigen took to her Twitter account on Monday afternoon to share a video of her skin where she pointed out the blemishes and blotchiness that she gets while she's on her period, captioning it "period skin. so mad." Needless to say, the Internet lost it over this very relatable human moment and responded accordingly.

One fan was grateful that Chrissy was comfortable showing herself this way.

While another fan was happy that her cycle was synced with Chrissy's.

This fan was happy to know that even models like Chrissy got breakouts like her.

