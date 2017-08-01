Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Smaller Cities Are Making a Comeback

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Smaller cities are making a comeback. Now all they need is jobs.

By Aaron Renn in CityLab

2. Iran is outgunning and outsmarting the U.S. across the Middle East. Here’s how.

By Borzou Daragahi at BuzzFeed News

3. What responsibility does the urban campus have to its city?

By the Chronicle of Higher Education

4. Having big tech companies police the web will do more harm than good.

By Tara Wadhwa and Gabriel Ng in Wired

5. The end of college football should be inevitable.

By John Warner at Inside Higher Ed

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME