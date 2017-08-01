Body of 30-Year-Old Vacationer Found Buried on Maryland Beach

The body of a vacationer from Texas has been discovered buried in a hole in sand on a beach in Ocean City , Maryland.

Maryland police are investigating the death of 30-year-old Ashley O’Connor, from Plano, Texas. Her body was recovered Monday afternoon by the Ocean City Police Forensics Services Unit with assistance from Maryland State Police crime scene technicians, according to a police statement . A medical evaluation will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Ocean City Communications Manager Jessica Waters told Delmarva Now that O'Connor had been vacationing in the resort town with her parents and got separated from her family around 2 a.m. She was discovered by beachgoers at around 6.30 a.m. Monday morning. Waters added that her death appeared to be accidental, but the police have not ruled anything out.

Ocean City is a popular destination resort on the Atlantic coast. It is estimated that more than eight million people visit the resort each year, and tourism is strong in the area from April to October.