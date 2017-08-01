Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MarylandBody of 30-Year-Old Vacationer Found Buried on Maryland Beach
US-LIFESTYLE-OCEAN-VACATION
russiaVladimir Putin Doesn't Understand the Limits of Donald Trump's Power
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Finland
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ChinaChina's Restive Xinjiang Province Changes Family Planning Rules to 'Promote Ethnic Equality'
Uyghur Life Endures in Kashgar's Old City
Elevator Repair Service Theater 25th Anniversary Gala
Host Stephen Colbert speaks on stage during the Elevator Repair Service Theater 25th Anniversary gala at Tribeca Rooftop on May 22, 2017 in New York City.  Gary Gershoff—WireImage
Television

'I Come to You Tonight a Broken Man.' Stephen Colbert Sings Farewell to Anthony Scaramucci

Abigail Abrams
8:10 AM ET

While the nation’s capitol reeled on Monday from former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci's exit, few took the news harder than Stephen Colbert.

“I come to you tonight a broken man,” Colbert told the audience on his “Late Show” Monday evening. “Because just this afternoon I was shocked by this breaking ‘nooch.’”

The news, or “nooch,” as Colbert called it, was of course the departure of Scaramucci from his White House post after just 10 days on the job.

“He said he was going to fire everybody and I’ve got to admit he delivered! That is thorough,” Colbert said.

The CBS host went on to make sure his audience knew just how short Scaramucci’s stay in the Trump administration had been.

“The Mooch lasted as communications director for only 10 days! Ten!” he said. “That’s not even a whole pay period! His going away party can serve what’s left of his welcome cake.”

Colbert even threw Scaramucci a fake going away party with decorations that looked repurposed from a welcome affair.

Other late night hosts made similar jokes, but Colbert seemed particularly devastated. When Scaramucci was named to his post days earlier, Colbert celebrated his arrival by singing a version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” with lyrics like “Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the fandango?”

But now he moved onto the “sad part” of the song. This time, he changed the lyrics to “Mama, I just got canned. Barely got to the White House, said some dumb stuff now I’m out. Mama, my job had just begun, and now I’ve gone and thrown it all away.”

Before his show Monday night, Colbert tweeted: “Scaramucci, We hardly knewcci.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME