Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPoll: Most Voters Think President Trump's White House is in Chaos
Donald Trump Awards Medal Of Honor To Vietnam War Veteran James C. McCloughan
politicsWhat Donald Trump Mocking Reince Priebus Reveals About His Presidency
Donald Trump Arrives In West Palm Beach For Presidents Day Weekend
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralThe Internet Immediately Turned Anthony Scaramucci's Short White House Career Into a Meme
President Trump Delivers Statement On Healthcare At The White House
Television

Game of Thrones' Missandei Just Had the Best Reaction to That Jon Snow-Daenerys Targaryen Meeting

Megan McCluskey
6:23 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The long-awaited meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones brought about one of the series' funniest moments to date. And Nathalie Emmanuel — who plays Missandei in the HBO drama — apparently thought it was just as hilarious as fans did.

After Missandei introduced Daenerys by rattling off her long list of titles — including rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Mother of Dragons and Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea — Davos paused a beat before stepping forward to announce Jon. "This is Jon Snow," he blurted out, adding, "He's King in the North."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Emmanuel took to Twitter Monday to poke fun at the exchange, sharing her thoughts on the comical moment. "'You now stand before Daenerys Stormborn of House Tagaryen...the mother of dragons etc etc'...'This is Jon Snow,'" she wrote, adding a crying laugh emoji.

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME