Game of Thrones' Missandei Just Had the Best Reaction to That Jon Snow-Daenerys Targaryen Meeting

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

The long-awaited meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones brought about one of the series' funniest moments to date. And Nathalie Emmanuel — who plays Missandei in the HBO drama — apparently thought it was just as hilarious as fans did.

After Missandei introduced Daenerys by rattling off her long list of titles — including rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Mother of Dragons and Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea — Davos paused a beat before stepping forward to announce Jon. "This is Jon Snow," he blurted out, adding, "He's King in the North."

Emmanuel took to Twitter Monday to poke fun at the exchange, sharing her thoughts on the comical moment. "'You now stand before Daenerys Stormborn of House Tagaryen...the mother of dragons etc etc'...'This is Jon Snow,'" she wrote, adding a crying laugh emoji.

😂 - Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) July 31, 2017

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.