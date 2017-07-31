World
Search
Sign In
moviesJeanne Moreau Was an Actress Who Helped Define the New Wave, and Went Beyond
Vogue 1965
DrugsMost People Who Misuse Opioids Don’t Have a Prescription
Prescription pill standing upright on blue counter TIME health
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
energyInside the Effort to Fight Climate Change Beyond the Power Sector
clean energy airplane aviation emissions
Venezuela Political Crisis
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows his ballot after casting a vote for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Maduro asked for global acceptance on Sunday as he cast an unusual pre-dawn vote for an all-powerful constitutional assembly that his opponents fear he'll use to replace Venezuelan democracy with a single-party authoritarian system.  Miraflores Press Office —AP
White House

White House Sanctions Venezuelan President After Election Adds Power to Ruling Party

Matthew Lee / AP
4:42 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration slapped financial sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday after a weekend election that gave the South American country's ruling party virtually unlimited powers.

The sanctions freeze any assets Maduro may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with him. They were outlined in a brief notice by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ahead of a White House announcement from President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Treasury Secretary Stevin Mnuchin.

McMaster described the election, which creates a constituent assembly that will rewrite Venezuela's constitution, as an "outrageous seizure of absolute power" that "represents a very serious blow to democracy in our hemisphere."

"Maduro is not just a bad leader, he is now a dictator," McMaster said.

The monetary impact of the sanctions wasn't immediately clear as Maduro's holdings in U.S. jurisdictions, if he has any, weren't publicized. However, imposing sanctions on a head of state is rare and can be symbolically powerful, leading other countries to similarly shun such a leader. For example, the U.S. has had sanctions against Syria's President Bashar Assad since 2011. Other heads of state currently subject to U.S. sanctions include Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Monday's move follows through on a U.S. threat of action last week against Maduro and his socialist government if they went ahead with Sunday's election. Venezuela's opposition calls it a power grab.

"By sanctioning Maduro, the United States makes clear our opposition to the policies of his regime and our support for the people of Venezuela who seek to return their country to a full and prosperous democracy," Mnuchin said.

He warned of further U.S. penalties against Maduro allies.

"Anyone who participates in this illegitimate (constituent assembly) could be exposed to future U.S. sanctions for their role in undermining democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela," Mnuchin said.

Officials had said the sanctions could target Venezuela's oil sector, including possibly its state-owned petroleum company.

But after the announcement, an official said Trump's administration held off on sector sanctions due to possible complications, including some involving subsidiaries. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the process and demanded anonymity.

The assembly will draw up a new constitution that many believe is aimed only at securing Maduro's increasingly authoritarian rule. On Monday, Venezuela's government said the election had given it a popular mandate to dramatically recast the political system, despite widespread claims of low voter turnout.

The Trump administration was quick to denounce the vote.

"Maduro's sham election is another step toward dictatorship," Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Twitter. "We won't accept an illegit govt. The Venezuelan ppl & democracy will prevail."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the new assembly "is designed to replace the legitimately elected National Assembly and undermine the Venezuelan people's right to self-determination."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME