These Are the People With the Shortest Tenures in President Trump's Administration

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was fired Monday, becoming the latest casualty in a series of staff changes and firings within President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump has repeatedly denied reports of dysfunction within the White House. "No WH chaos!" he tweeted Monday morning. But the White House has proven to be a revolving door for top aides in recent weeks.

Here are the notable people who have served abbreviated tenures under Trump:

Anthony Scaramucci

The former hedge fund executive was fired Monday, weeks ahead of his scheduled Aug. 15 start date as White House Communications Director. His firing came just 10 days after it was announced that he would fill the post left vacant by Mike Dubke.

" Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Monday. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

Reince Priebus

Priebus, Trump's first White House chief of staff, was ousted on Friday and replaced with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

His departure came amid setbacks to Trump's agenda, including the failure in the Senate of the Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Priebus also clashed with the newly appointed Scaramucci, who described their feud in graphic language in an interview with the New Yorker last week.

Sean Spicer

Spicer resigned abruptly earlier this month because of disagreements with Trump's decision to hire Scaramucci, whose appointment was controversial among top White House staffers.

Walter Shaub Jr.

Shaub resigned as director of the Office of Government Ethics in July after clashing repeatedly with the White House. He joined the department in 2006 under George W. Bush and became director in 2013 under Barack Obama.

Shaub often criticized conflicts of interest within the Trump Administration, including Trump's decision not to fully divest from his business and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's clothing line.

Mike Dubke

Dubke resigned as White House communications director in May, after serving for just three months in the post. His departure came amid reports of a staff shakeup in the White House. In his absence, Spicer acted as both communications director and press secretary.

James Comey

Trump fired the former FBI Director in May, initially citing Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Trump also accused Comey of losing support within the FBI.

"Those were lies, plain and simple," Comey said when he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June.

Trump has also linked his decision to fire Comey with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story," Trump said in an interview in May. "It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

Mike Flynn

Mike Flynn was asked to resign from his post as National Security Advisor in February, after he was found to have misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

Sally Yates

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was an Obama appointee, was fired in January after she questioned the constitutionality of Trump's immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.