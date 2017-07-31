Anthony Scaramucci Out as White House Communications Director

White House communication chief Anthony Scaramucci , the foul-mouthed hedge fund executive who joined President Donald Trump’s West Wing inner circle only last week , is out.

It marked a whirlwind tenure for the profane former hedge fund executive known to friends and foes alike as "The Mooch," who in 10 days on the job was instrumental in the departures of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“He served his purpose,” one aide said.

Scaramucci’s tirade against Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in an interview with the New Yorker and frequent pronouncements that he’d fire “everyone” at the White House in an effort to oust leakers, had become an internal distraction, sources said. Scaramucci’s brusk style and insistence on reporting directly to Trump had chafed on Kelly, whose mandate is to bring order to a dysfunctional West Wing.

A communications novice, Scaramucci came into the job in large part because of his eagerness to defend Trump on television—and his fued with Priebus, who had moved to block him from multiple West Wing jobs earlier this year. An instant television celebrity, Scaramucci’s obsequious displays of loyalty pleased the president, but his astonishing rise also threatened to overshadow the President.

Scaramucci’s departure comes hours after Trump insisted that everything at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave was going according to plan. “No WH chaos!” the president tweeted Monday morning.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."