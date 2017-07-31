NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly) Dia Dipasupil—Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Golden couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have, arguably, one of the most enviable relationships in Hollywood: two A-list actors at the top of their game with two children, a glowing red carpet presence, and passionate fans of their power duo status.

So it might come as a surprise when Lively noted recently in an interview with Glamour that she loves her husband "most" — and not "all" — of the time. But she had a fair explanation for her choice of words.

"I said, 'Most of the time,' because if I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So, it's, like, my defense mechanism," she hedged. "There’s never a time when I’m like, 'I don’t really love you.' Still, in a sound bite? It can be eye-roll-y. I have to learn to stop being defensive."

The Shallows actor also shared that most of Reynolds's hilariously viral tweets about his family life are actually fictionalized accounts. "He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh," she said of the Deadpool star's social media presence. "But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff."

Lively further explained that the two work past conflict thanks to a solid foundational friendship. "He treats me like his best buddy," she said of their dynamic.