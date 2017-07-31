President Trump Just Called Back to 'The Apprentice' in a White House Meeting

President Trump has long bragged that his business background would help in the White House, so it's no surprise that he's brought along some business terms too.

After remarks to reporters about his new chief of staff John Kelly Monday, Trump referred to the room where the Cabinet was meeting as the "boardroom."

"Thank you very much. We'll see you in the boardroom. We're having a Cabinet meeting," he said.

The internet had some fun with the remark, especially since Trump used to pass judgement on contestants in "The Apprentice" in something called the boardroom.

See below for the internet's quick takes.

“We’ll see you in the boardroom,” President Trump tells reporters ahead of Cabinet meeting https://t.co/GB6xsijuGK - NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 31, 2017

As Trump goes to cabinet mtg, he says he's headed to 'boardroom'... Geez, he really does think this is The Apprentice: West Wing Addition. - Kendell Walters (@KendellWalters1) July 31, 2017

Yep...Trump said 'Boardroom' TWICE this morning...I rewound my tv twice to check!!! - alison wonderland (@Alisonnj) July 31, 2017

Did he just call it the Board Room? - igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 31, 2017

Has anyone before Trump referred to where the cabinet meets as the boardroom? Oh, and continuing to call Kelly 'The General'? oh FFS. https://t.co/1y0ujbzCcY - Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) July 31, 2017

'You're not in the apprentice sir' It's the tone, not just pointing it out. - Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 31, 2017

The boardroom is the private enterprise and Cabinet room is in the WH. Will Gen Kelly serve the private enterprise or the People's House? - Ksenija Pavlovic (@ksenijapavlovic) July 31, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump to press after welcoming #Kelly as new COS: 'we'll see you in the board room'...uh you're not on #Apprentice anymore sir - Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 31, 2017