Donald Trump

President Trump Just Called Back to 'The Apprentice' in a White House Meeting

Ashley Hoffman
2:46 PM ET

President Trump has long bragged that his business background would help in the White House, so it's no surprise that he's brought along some business terms too.

After remarks to reporters about his new chief of staff John Kelly Monday, Trump referred to the room where the Cabinet was meeting as the "boardroom."

"Thank you very much. We'll see you in the boardroom. We're having a Cabinet meeting," he said.

The internet had some fun with the remark, especially since Trump used to pass judgement on contestants in "The Apprentice" in something called the boardroom.

See below for the internet's quick takes.

