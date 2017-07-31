energyInside the Effort to Fight Climate Change Beyond the Power Sector
Television

The Clues About Jon Snow's Real Parents You May Have Missed on Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
3:12 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen may have finally met in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, but they're both still clearly unaware of how they might be related to each other.

As viewers know from the confirmation of R+L=J in the season six finale, Jon is not actually the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, but rather the child of Ned's sister Lyanna and Daenerys' brother Rhaegar. This parentage makes Ned Jon's uncle, the remaining Stark children — Sansa, Arya and Bran — his cousins, and Dany his aunt.

Daenerys' first encounter with Jon was icy at best, as he refused to bend the knee to her upon arriving at Dragonstone. However, she eventually seemed to come around to him (somewhat) and even agreed to allow him to mine the dragonglass on the island. As some fans pointed out, this change of heart may have been due to the similarities between Jon and Rhaegar — who Dany never met but thinks highly of — that became apparent throughout the episode.

Reddit user GifHorsesMouth drew attention to the moment when Ser Davos spoke about the Wildlings and Northern Lords' decision to follow Jon, comparing it to the season three scene in which Ser Barristan told Daenerys about Rhaegar's leadership at the Battle of the Trident. "When your brother Rhaegar led his army into battle at the Trident, men died for him because they believed in him, because they loved him," Ser Barristan said.

Another Redditor, Killabrewster, focused on the second discussion between Daenerys and Jon, drawing a parallel with Ser Barristan's season five declaration that Rhaegar — unlike his father, the Mad King — never enjoyed killing anyone.

Now all that remains is for Jon and Dany to learn of their shared heritage. Good thing Bran — or should we say, the Three-Eyed Raven — is back south of the Wall.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

