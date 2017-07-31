Pop Culture10 of the Most Heartwarming Harry Potter Moments of All Time
Television

HBO Hackers Say They've Got Next Week's Game of Thrones Script

Madeline Farber
1:21 PM ET

HBO was targeted by hackers who say they've obtained a script from an upcoming episode of Game of Thrones as well as episodes of other popular shows — and the hackers have threatened to leak more data soon.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the hackers say they breached HBO's security system, obtaining 1.5 terabytes of data from the premium cable network. They subsequently posted online what they claim is a script that’s from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, set to air this Sunday.

The breach also includes upcoming episodes of Ballers and Room 104.

An HBO spokesperson released a statement about the situation to TIME:

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the network said in a statement. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

HBO Chairman Richard Plepler also sent an email to network staffers about the "unsettling" hack, detailing how his team is addressing the security concerns."There has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming," he wrote in an email provided by HBO. "Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us."

This isn't the first time HBO has had content leaked. Four episodes of Game of Thrones appeared online shortly before season five premiered in 2015. Review DVDs sent to the press and industry insiders reportedly led to the leak, resulting in HBO's decision to stop sending screeners to critics.

And earlier this month, a Game of Thrones trailer for season seven that was slated to premiere at San Diego Comic-Con made its way online before the event, EW reported.

HBO isn't the first major entertainment company to be hacked. In April, hackers released episodes from season five of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. And Sony was the victim of a wide-ranging hack in 2014 that included leaked emails from high-level executives. At that time, 100 terabytes of data were stolen from the company and subsequently uploaded online.

Follow TIME