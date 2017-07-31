Politics
Search
Sign In
Pop Culture10 of the Most Heartwarming Harry Potter Moments of All Time
From left to right: EMMA WATSON (Hermione Granger), DANIEL RADCLIFFE (Harry Potter) and RUPERT GRINT (Ron Weasley) in Warner Bros. Pictures' family adventure film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION
PodcastOn TIME's Podcast 'Countdown:' The Flight that Nearly Took Neil Armstrong's Life
TIME Magazine default image
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsWhat the White House Staffing Changes Mean
Capitol
Polling

Even President Trump's Favorite Poll Shows a Record Low Approval

Alana Abramson
12:55 PM ET

President Trump is a pretty vocal critic of public opinion polls, regularly calling them "fake news" when they look bad for him. But there's one exception: Rasmussen Reports.

As president, Trump has regularly tweeted links to the polling outfit, long a favorite among conservatives, when it's shown him doing better on his approval rating than other polls.

Now, even Rasmussen is showing Trump doing poorly.

The Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll for July 31 shows Trump with a record low approval rating for their poll, the latest to show support for the president is slipping.

Just 39% of likely U.S. voters approve of Trump's performance as President according to the Rasmussen tracking poll released July 31, while 26% strongly approve, and 61% disapprove. This is the first time Trump's approval rating has ever fallen below 40% in Rasmussen. The poll of 1,500 likely voters had a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

One reason that Rasmussen's numbers may look different from other pollsters is that it polls likely voters, while outfits such as Gallup poll registered voters unless the poll is conducted closer to an election.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME