Black Hawk Down Actor Sam Shepard Dies at 75

Actor Sam Shepard recites a short story at "Toil and Trouble . . Stories of Experiments Gone Wrong" at the World Science Festival held at The Moth at Symphony Space on May 29, 2008 in New York City. Amy Sussman—Getty Images

Sam Shepard , known for his acting work in films such as Black Hawk Down and The Right Stuff, has died, according to the New York Times . He was 75.

The death was first reported by Broadway World . Details about his death, including how he died, have not yet been released.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of pilot Chuck Yeager in 1983’s The Right Stuff . Shepard was also an author, director and playwright.

Shepard is survived by his three children: Jesse Mojo, 47, from his marriage to O-Lan Jones, as well as Hannah Jane, 31, and Samuel Walker, 30, from his longtime relationship with Jessica Lange .

Lange spoke about her partner from 1982 to 2009 in the August/September issue of AARP The Magazine.

“I wouldn’t call Sammy easygoing and funny, but everybody has their dark side, and he always does it with a sense of humor.”

