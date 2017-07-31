Newsfeed
All the Mature Bowling Ladies Channeled Beyoncé to Save Their Club

Melissa Locker
11:32 AM ET

When some of the members of the Chadstone Bowls Club heard that the City Council in the Stonnington neighborhood of Melbourne, Australia wanted to tear down their bowling club in order to build a new local stadium, they put their foot down—and their hands up.

They’ve just released a protest video that parodies Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” and features three mature women performing a choreographed dance routine to a bowling-themed version of the tune. While they don’t need anyone to “put a ring on it” per se, they are hoping that their song-and-dance routine will help save their bowling club by spreading the word about their plight and getting more signatures for their petition.

It’s a clever ploy, because Stonnington City Council politics don’t usually make the news in the States, but bowling grannies dancing to Beyoncé is always newsworthy. Should you want to put your hands up and help them save their club and head over to Change.org to sign their petition.

